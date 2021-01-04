Officially born with the new year, the 1er January, the European community of Alsace (CEA), saw its first president, Frédéric Bierry (LR), elected on Saturday. “Now it’s gone. Alsace is back! “, launched, very enthusiastic and in Alsatian the dean of the assembly, Yves Le Tallec, before the only candidate, until then at the head of the Bas-Rhin, won by 75 votes out of 79 voters. “The new European community of Alsace was born from the rejection of a stupid law, the NOTRe law”, then hammered Frédéric Bierry during his inaugural speech.

Cross-border cooperation worries

Since this 2015 law relating in particular to the merger of regions, Alsace had disappeared in the Grand-Est, reviving the desire to see the identity of this territory survive. A report by the former Prefect Jean-Luc Marx submitted to the Prime Minister in June 2018, which underlined the persistence of a “Desire for Alsace”, had served as a fulcrum to ratify this merger decision. Still, the new president LR disregards the local referendum of 2013. Marked by a strong abstention, the ballot however revealed the refusal of a majority of Alsacians to see their departments disappear, which will now only exist as constituencies administrative.

But the advent of this new community also makes the government happy. Which prepares a bill of territorial reform promoting the right to differentiation, that is to say the possibility for the communities to adopt particular competences and statutes, even to adapt the national law. With the metropolis of Lyon and Corsica, Alsace becomes a life-size laboratory.

In addition to the competences of the two former departments, the ECA will deal in particular with cross-border cooperation, bilingualism, tourism and the road network. “But the time for reconquest will not end there”, warned Frédéric Bierry, promising to “Seize every opportunity to recover skills”. Something to raise concerns: “When we talk about cross-border, there is a risk of going towards local laws adapted to the social lowest bidder by taking the German or Swiss law more unfavorable to employees”, warns Antoine Splet, PCF adviser of the Strasbourg Eurometropolis, stressing that, already “At Basel-Mulhouse airport, Swiss social law takes precedence”.

The 80 places for ECA advisers will be at stake during the departmental meetings in June. The question of its seat – Colmar or Strasbourg – remains in abeyance.