The entrenched problem of the General Council of the Spanish Judiciary has reached the heart of the European Union. And the message from Brussels is categorical: Government and opposition must get down to work and negotiate the renewal of the governing body of the judges to abandon an “anomalous” blockade situation in the community bloc and also do so with a “clear commitment “To reform the system for selecting members so that it” fully complies with the standards of the Council of Europe. “

“We ask that there be a majority of members of the Council who are judges elected by the judges,” said the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, after meeting with the four associations of Spanish judges. In the current system of election of the CGPJ, there are more than half of the judges (12 out of 20), but they are not directly elected by the members of the race, but rather selected by the Congress and the Senate from a list of candidates proposed by the associations or by the interested parties themselves.

Reynders has appeared at the feet of the Berlaymont, headquarters of the Community Executive, and in his speech he highlighted that the judicial associations – the progressive Judges and Judges for Democracy and the conservative Professional Association of the Magistracy (APM), Francisco de Vitoria and Foro Independent Judiciary (FJI) – they have arrived at his office with a conciliatory speech that suggests “a possible agreement” between them “on the way forward”, in the words of the Belgian commissioner. The important thing now, he warned, is that this attitude of seeking an agreement is transferred to the Spanish political parties. “It is very important to get out of this situation in which there is a Council of the Judiciary in office with limited powers,” said Reynders after the meeting. “So we ask all political parties to try to get out [del bloqueo] and find an agreement with a qualified majority ”.

The message of the European Commissioner for Justice is clear in the sense of urging “immediately” to renew the governing body of judges, whose mandate expired in December 2018. But Reynders also demands that this renewal be undertaken “with a clear commitment to fully comply with European standards in the future ”. Although he has avoided being directly involved in the conflict between the PP and the PSOE for the renewal and has not wanted to agree with either of them, the European commissioner has urged to get out of the blockade maintained by Pablo Casado’s party by renewing power Judicial with the current model before undertaking any other reform. The words of Reynders imply that both socialists and popular should give up part of their positions to promote unlocking. His demand to renew the CGPJ “immediately” is incompatible with the decision of the leader of the PP to refuse to negotiate the new composition of the Council until a legal reform is approved so that the judges are elected directly by the members of the race . But the commissioner’s words also collide with the rejection expressed in recent weeks by the PSOE to reform the Council’s election model. Although Reynders has not wanted to pronounce clearly on the order – “I do not want to say what comes before, if the chicken or the egg”, he has ironized -, he has hinted that you have to do both.

Majority of Parliament

These changes will require the agreement of the majority of the parliamentary arch, Reynders recalled. “When you need a qualified majority, it is not easy,” he acknowledged. “But if you want to protect values ​​and the rule of law, you need to have a common approach with a large part of parliament.” The commissioner does not feel at the moment “a real concern for the independence of justice in Spain”, has assured Reynders, who has warned that this case does not resemble that of countries like Poland, with which Brussels has a bitter battle on account of political interference in the work of judges. In fact, there are other countries with similar situations to Spain, such as Italy and Luxembourg. “The appearance of citizens has become a problem,” Reynders said.

The associations, who have also appeared after their interview with the commissioner, have tried to take the result of the meeting to their land: “What the commissioner has said is that it must be renewed [el CGPJ], which is going to demand absolute immediate renewal, and that then the system [de elección de vocales] get better ”, has interpreted Fernando de la Fuente, vice spokesman for Judges and Judges for Democracy.

According to Manuel Almenar, president of the Professional Association of the Magistracy, the four associations have coincided “essentially”. This is: “The renewal of the CGPJ and the reform of the organic law of the Judicial Power so that the members of judicial origin are chosen by their counterparts, by the judges themselves, are two issues that are inextricably linked, it is not possible to think of one without the other ”. And for this reform “a real, serious and irrevocable commitment is absolutely necessary.”

Jorge Fernández Vaquero, from the Francisco de Vitoria Judicial Association, added: “We must renew a body that has been in place for three years, since this damages the credibility of the system. But this renewal is useless if it is not accompanied by a change in the system of election of the members, in accordance with the standards that the Union itself assumes ”.