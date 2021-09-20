In a fleeting visit lasting just two hours, the

European Commissioner for the Environment, the Lithuanian Virginijus Sinkevicius, will develop this Tuesday morning a tight and millimeter agenda of meetings to

know first-hand the disaster suffered by the Mar Menor. At that time, the highest European representative in the environment, oceans and fisheries, will carry out a

15 minute visit to the lagoon, to be viewed next to the headquarters of the Spanish Institute of Oceanography (IEO). Despite such haste, the intention of Virginijus Sinkevicius is

collect data from scientists, mayors, ecologists, members of the economic sectors and the regional government. More than 25 representatives. He will explain to his interlocutors that “he is here to see, listen and ask,” according to the program of the EC’s protocol office. In principle, it does not bring any measure or proposal, except for the commitments it can reach with the regional government and the Ministry.

Among the many summoned there are no direct representatives of the irrigating communities of Campo de Cartagena, who this Monday expressed their discomfort at having been excluded, which prevents them from expressing their proposals, while agricultural activity is at the center of the controversy. They regret that the dean of the College of Agricultural Engineers does not even attend, and those of Biologists and Geographers do.

For both, the impression that the European Commissioner takes on the situation of the Mar Menor, the causes of deterioration and the measures to be applied is important, since there are important discrepancies between the regional government and the Ministry, as well as in within the scientific community.

With storm warning



The context of the visit is marked by announcements and actions carried out in recent hours by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) and the regional government around the Mar Menor. The basin agency dependent on the Ministry for Ecological Transition advanced through its president that this week it will deploy its technicians to force those responsible for illegal irrigation to immediately cease agricultural activity, for which it will cut off the tap. The Ministry of Agriculture, for its part, showed this Monday the development of the network of probes to monitor the irrigation of Campo de Cartagena and prevent fertilizers from continuing to contaminate the aquifer, with the subsequent impact on the lagoon.

Likewise, the Platform that promotes the Legal Personality of the Mar Menor through a Popular Legislation Initiative (ILP), is redoubling its efforts to reach half a million signatures. To complete the situation, the European Commissioner will also find the orange and yellow warning for rains and storms in much of the Region, including Campo de Cartagena, launched yesterday by Aemet.

Community Complaints



The visit of Virginijus Sinkevicius is an almost obligatory act for the European Commission to see through his eyes the scope of the ecological disaster in the Mar Menor, accentuated by the second fish mortality in August. The Region has been included in a tour that began yesterday in Galicia and ends in Alicante.

Within his busy schedule, the European representative will be accompanied by the President of the Community Fernando López Miras, the Secretary of State for the Environment Hugo Morán, and the Minister of Agriculture Antonio Luengo. He will hold a first meeting with them this Tuesday during breakfast (at 7:20 am) at the Thalasia hotel in San Pedro del Pinatar, located in front of the Salinas Regional Park.

Sources of the regional Executive indicated that there was a previous tug of war for Virginijus Sinkevicius to meet with López Miras, since said meeting was not included in the initial agenda. After breakfast, the curator and his three companions will go to the IEO headquarters, in Lo Pagán, where they will make a 15-minute visit to the coastal lagoon, which will probably consist of visualizing its condition from the shore.

15 minutes to see the lagoon



At 8.15 am there will be a brief fifteen-minute meeting with the mayors of San Pedro del Pinatar, Los Alcázares, Cartagena and San Javier, followed by a session with about twenty people invited. According to the official agenda, Virginijus Sinkevicius will welcome and explain that “he is here to see and listen”, after which a round of speeches will begin by the representatives of each organization, who will have a maximum of 3 minutes to present their proposals . Finally, the curator will ask some questions, without going into details.

Among those summoned are three representatives of the IEO (Fernando de la Gándara, Gonzalo Arévalo and Juan Manuel Ruiz); along with fellow scientists and experts Ángel Pérez Ruzafa, Alejandro Pérez, Javier Gilabert, José Luis García Aróstegui, Ginés Luengo and Carlos Manuel Valdés. There will also be five representatives of the hotel and tourism sector in the region; together with members of Asaja, UPA and Coag. The NGOs will be represented by WWF (Óscar Esparza), Anse (Pedro García), the University of Alicante professor Francisca Jiménez Casalduero, and a spokesperson for ILP Mar Menor, according to the official EC agenda.