The European Union has expressed its concern for several months about the repercussions of the $ 420 billion climate inflation reduction law plan, and US President Joe Biden had pushed for its approval last summer.

This plan was at the heart of Macron’s official visit to the other side of the Atlantic in recent days.

The plan provides, among other things, for reforms that give preference to companies based in the United States, especially in the electric vehicle sector, batteries, technology, renewable energies and even hydrogen.

In an interview with the newspaper “Le Journal du Dimanche”, Proton, who had previously threatened in early November to “resort to the World Trade Organization” in this file, considered that the plan “leads to imbalances in competition at the expense of European Union companies.”

He added that “a working group has been established with representatives of the White House and the European Commission.”

On Friday, Macron expressed his desire to “settle” the issue of trade “waivers” that the European Union is asking the United States to include in its plan by the first quarter of 2023, after he had considered, on the eve of his visit to the White House, that some US measures were “extremely hostile”.

US President Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to correct “flaws” in the law, without clearly stating any exceptions or concessions.

In the interview, Bruton expressed in the interview, “after the openness that President Macron obtained from Washington, he expressed his confidence that the efforts of the European Union will bear fruit, “quicker than we can imagine, I hope so, perhaps in the next few days,” as he put it.

On the other hand, the Commissioner pointed out the need for Europe to improve its attractiveness to companies and its competition in the field of “technology and strategic sectors for the success of its green transition”, especially to wind energy, solar energy and electric grids, by adapting a “very large” regulatory framework.

In the face of the energy crisis, US competition, and Chinese economic policy, Proton called for “the establishment of a European sovereign fund to support industrial projects,” without forgetting the national plans “that should be coordinated.”

Broughton referred to the different debt terms by country, stressing finally that “probably a financing of around 2 percent of the EU’s GDP, or about 350 billion euros, should be considered”.