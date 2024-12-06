The European Commissioner for Equality, Hadja Lahbib, considered this Thursday “scandalous” the new “obscurantist and short-term” ban imposed by the Taliban on Afghan women, which now nor will they be able to receive education to train in health services such as that of nurses or midwives.

“The decision to deny women and girls access to health-related studies will create a gap in this crucial sector. This scandalous decision closes the last door to higher education for women,” Lahbib lamented in a message on her networks. social.

The new veto, the last in a long list since the return of the Taliban to power in 2021, “is not only unacceptable, but also reflects the obscurantist and short-term vision of the Taliban regime,” said the former Belgian Foreign Minister.

This decision “will harm women, girls and the entire Afghan population, which is already very vulnerable,” he said.

The ban ends the last chance left for the women of Afghanistan to access higher education.

Female students attending midwifery and nursing institutes in Afghanistan reported that they have been ordered not to return to class since last Tuesday.