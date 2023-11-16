Brussels (AFP) – The European Commission announced on Thursday that it will renew the authorization of the use of glyphosate in the European Union (EU) for 10 years, after the bloc’s member countries failed to reach an agreement on this controversial herbicide.

“The Commission, in collaboration with the EU Member States, will proceed to renew the approval of glyphosate for a period of ten years, subject to some new conditions and restrictions,” the European executive arm said in a statement.

Its renewal was authorized after a report prepared by a European regulator that estimated that the level of risk does not justify the prohibition of the substance.

However, the Commission provides some safeguards and prohibits its use for desiccation (the process of removing moisture from a crop before harvesting).

The International Cancer Research Center of the World Health Organization (WHO) classified glyphosate, the active substance in several herbicides, including Monsanto’s famous Roundup, as a “probable carcinogen” in 2015.

In contrast, in July of this year the European Food Safety Authority maintained that it did not identify any “areas of critical concern” in humans, animals and the environment that could prevent the authorization of the herbicide, although it admitted that it has little data.

In a vote last month, EU countries failed to reach a majority to approve the renewal of the herbicide. According to diplomatic sources, seven countries, including France, Germany and Italy, abstained.