The European Commission on Wednesday proposed freezing several billion EU funds earmarked for Hungary until Budapest implements other fundamental reforms to improve the rule of law and fight corruption.

The Commission said, in a statement, that Budapest’s efforts, over the past months, to fight corruption and improve the rule of law to appease Brussels were not sufficient to release the funds.

At stake are €7.5 billion of the EU budget, as well as €5.8 billion in loans from the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery fund. The Commission approved the Budapest Plan on how to spend 5.8 billion euros in aid provided to recover from the pandemic, but tied any payments to a series of reforms aimed at fighting corruption and improving the independence of the judiciary.

The commission said no money should be paid to Hungary until all required reforms are fully implemented.

The Commission first proposed freezing funds from the EU budget last September if Budapest failed to fight corruption.

A previous report by the Commission spoke of an environment in which there are risks of nepotism and nepotism, especially nepotism in high-level public administration jobs, and these matters remained unaddressed.

The Commission’s proposal still needs the support of a sufficient number of EU countries.