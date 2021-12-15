There European Commission presented an action plan in the field of mobility, with a greater focus than in the past on promoting rail transport and by water. The goal is to reduce emissions by 90 percent. European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans said that the green and digital transition will bring about major changes in the way we move and that European mobility must have a sustainable future. with faster European rail connections, support for cities to improve public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure.

Il Sole 24 Ore reports: “In a detailed action plan that aims to make rail transport more attractive, there is a desire to double high-speed traffic by 2030 and triple it by 2050. The European rail network – 201,000 kilometers in 2018 – it produces just 0.4% of the harmful emissions caused by transport, compared to 71.1% produced by road transport. The planning and booking of cross-border train journeys – explains the Commission – must become easier to use, allowing passengers to quickly find the best available ticket at the best price, with better protection when a journey is interrupted. The EU executive will explore the possibilities of an exemption from value added tax (VAT) throughout the European Union for international travel by train ”.

The Commission would also like to multiply trains at night, which have decreased by 65% ​​in recent years and which could be back in vogue with the renewed environmental spirit of the European Union. In addition, the amendment of the regulation known by the acronym TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) was proposed to promote high-speed networks. In this sense, a minimum speed of passenger trains and freight trains of 160 and 100 kilometers per hour respectively should be implemented. Finally, connections between airports and the railway network, often lacking in various European areas, will need to be strengthened.