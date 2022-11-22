The European Commission has proposed to introduce a cap on the price of TTF gas in the amount of €275 per MWh

The European Commission (EC) has put forward a proposal to set a price ceiling for the monthly gas futures on the TTF hub index of 275 euros per megawatt hour. This was told by the European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, writes RIA News.

“Above this price, transactions will not be able to pass,” Simson said.

She added that the market correction mechanism will be triggered when two conditions are met. “First, the price of gas exceeds a certain level, that is, 275 euros, for two weeks. And the second is if the spread between the TTF price and the global LNG price is 58 euros or more within 10 trading days,” the European Commissioner specified, emphasizing that the mechanism will be launched automatically.

In early November, it was reported that the European Commission questioned the effectiveness of the application of the gas price ceiling to protect against the energy crisis and proposed a new plan to stabilize the markets.