The European Commission has launched an infringement procedure against the United Kingdom on Monday for an alleged violation of the agreement to exit the European Union and the protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland. Brussels accuses the Government of Boris Johnson of unilaterally extending the grace period that until next March 31 allows the entry into Northern Ireland without customs control of certain goods from other parts of the United Kingdom. The file could end up before the European Court of Justice, which could impose a multimillion-dollar sanction if London does not rectify or agree to negotiate with the EU possible grace periods.

“I hope that we can resolve this matter in a collaborative, pragmatic and constructive way,” said Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, after announcing the infringement file against London. Sefcovic communicated shortly before the opening of the file to David Frost, the member of the Government of Boris Johnson in charge of the negotiations on Brexit. Sefcovic has also sent a letter to London in which he calls on the British authorities to seek a negotiated solution to avoid a head-on clash between the EU and the United Kingdom just a few months after the final completion of December 31, 2020. the Brexit process.

Brussels warns that the protocol on Ireland confers full powers on the European Court of Justice. In addition, the Commission will activate the arbitration procedure provided for in the exit agreement if, before March 31, the Johnson Government does not initiate “good faith consultations” with the EU within the framework of the joint committee that ensures compliance with the agreement. . Community sources also recognize that if a negotiated solution is not achieved, the Northern Irish problem could poison the entire bilateral relationship between the EU and the United Kingdom, including the ongoing negotiation on the financial sector to allow the City of London to continue to have a privileged access to the European market.

The conflict began on March 3, when Downing Street announced by surprise that it would maintain the free entry of products into Northern Ireland for a further six months (until October 2021). After Brexit, it was agreed that Northern Ireland would continue to be part of the European internal market, forcing controls to be imposed between that British province and the rest of the United Kingdom.

The segregation of Northern Ireland from the British market in favor of the EU was accepted by Johnson in the Brexit agreement to preserve the economic unity of the island and prevent an internal border from jeopardizing the 1998 peace accords, known as Good Friday Agreements. “From the beginning it was known that it was a delicate decision, but that was the London election in September 2019,” recalls a source from the Commission. The exit agreement provided for a transitional period of up to two years to facilitate the adaptation of the British and Northern Irish authorities and companies to the new situation. “But Johnson chose to end the transition on December 31, 2020 and now the consequences are seen,” says the same source.

In the Commission they recall that London assured that three more months (until March 31, 2021) were enough to solve the implementation of border controls between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom and that was the grace period that was agreed . Less than a month after the deadline expired, London was forced to acknowledge that the controls are not operational and decided to extend the grace period for a further six months without consulting Brussels.

The Commission considers that Johnson’s unilateral decision “is a violation of the United Kingdom’s international obligations”. And although Brussels maintains the offer to seek a friendly solution, the community body does not rule out an escalation of tension. “This is the second time they have violated international law,” they lament in the Commission, alluding to the internal market law that London approved last year and that violated the agreement on Ireland. Brussels launched an infringement procedure against that law in September 2020 and Johnson finally withdrew the articles unacceptable to the EU.