The European Union is going to strengthen the role of the euro as a world reserve currency against the dollar, reports TASSciting the strategy of the European Commission to increase the openness, strength and resilience of the EU economy and financial system.

The document notes that in order to strengthen the euro, the EU needs to encourage countries to expand the use of the European currency, support the creation of euro-denominated assets and instruments.

The creation of a digital European currency is proposed as another measure to strengthen the euro.

Earlier, the head of the Accounts Chamber of Russia, Alexei Kudrin, expressed the opinion that the dollar will retain its leading role in the world economy in the coming decades. He believes that the dollar as the world reserve currency will prevail for at least 30-40 years.