The head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, reported about 100,000 killed and wounded Ukrainian soldiers

The European Commission (EC) has assessed the losses of the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the Russian special operation (NVO). According to the head of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, they amounted to 100,000 soldiers and officers. A video of her statement was posted on her Twitter page.

According to her, since the end of February 2022, Ukraine’s losses amounted to “over 100,000 Ukrainian military and more than 20,000 civilians.” However, some time later, the post was deleted, and the words about the losses of Kyiv were cut out both from the video message and from the written statement.

Director of Political Communications of the European Commission Dana Spinant later told Lente.ru that the head of the EC allegedly made a mistake and combined the number of dead and wounded. “Thanks to those who pointed out the inaccuracy in the numbers in the previous version of this video,” she said.

The reaction of the Ukrainian authorities

The press secretary of the President of Ukraine Sergey Nikiforov reacted to von der Leyen’s statement. In a comment to the Ukrainian TV channel Obshchestvennoe, he emphasizedthat information about the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) is “sensitive”, and therefore only the commander in chief, the minister of defense or the president of the country can voice it.

The journalists of the “Public” also reported that they had applied to the EC with a question, where did the head of the European Commission get the information about the losses.

In addition, the words of von der Leyen commented at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We cannot confirm this figure, we emphasize that the losses of the Ukrainian army are official information and fall under the heading of the restriction of disclosure,” said Bogdan Senik, head of the Public Relations Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a commentary to Ukrayinska Pravda.

At the same time, he added that if this information helps to bring to justice those responsible for the death of Ukrainians, then the General Staff can only support actions aimed at punishing those “who organized the genocide of the Ukrainian people.”

Data on the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Russian Ministry of Defense

In September, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that since the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to about 100 thousand people.

According to him, Ukraine lost 61,207 dead and 49,368 wounded. At the same time, at the initial stage of the special operation, the strength of the Ukrainian army was 201-202 thousand servicemen.

That’s half the army lost Sergei ShoiguMinister of Defense of Russia

In this regard, the head of the Ministry of Defense noted, Kyiv is already conducting a general mobilization for the umpteenth time. In total, according to him, 300,000 people were mobilized in Ukraine.