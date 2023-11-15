EC: new package will include tough measures for circumventing sanctions through third countries

The new, 12th package of sanctions of the European Union (EU) will include tough measures to prevent circumvention of Russian restrictions through third countries. This was stated by a representative of the European Commission (EC), writes RIA News.

“The new package will include new import and export bans, actions to tighten oil prices and tough measures against third-country companies that circumvent sanctions,” the spokesman said.

In addition, he stated that, in cooperation with the G7 countries, it is planned to deprive Russia of income from diamond trade with European countries.

Earlier it became known that the European Commission will soon submit the 12th package of sanctions against Russia to the Council of the European Union for approval. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced this on November 13 at a press conference after a meeting of the association at the level of foreign ministers.