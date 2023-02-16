Politico: European Commission abandons plans to impose sanctions against Russia’s nuclear sector

The European Commission (EC) has abandoned plans to impose sanctions on the Russian nuclear sector or its representatives in its tenth round of sanctions. This is reported Politico with reference to three diplomats.

“Unfortunately, the nuclear sector is not included in this package,” said one European Union (EU) diplomat.

According to the publication, Hungary has long opposed the imposition of sanctions on the nuclear sector, pointing out its dependence on Rosatom. To avoid possible blocking by Budapest, the EU considered the option of including individual employees of Rosatom and other companies in the sanctions list, but in the end decided not to do this.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the European Union, as part of the expected adoption of the tenth package of sanctions against Russia, will not impose restrictions against the state corporation Rosatom. Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sadosz said Warsaw was disappointed with the new package of restrictions.

On February 9, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that as part of the tenth package of sanctions, the commission will propose to the EU countries to impose additional export sanctions against Russia in the amount of more than 10 billion euros. According to her, it will include restrictions on the supply of technologies to the Russian Federation that can be used for military purposes.