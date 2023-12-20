The European Commission proposed this Wednesday to lower the classification of the wolf from “strictly protected” to “protected” with the aim of making the management of the species' populations in Europe and, therefore, its hunting more flexible. In Spain, the wolf is on the list of protected species and cannot be hunted in any autonomous community since September 2021. The Commission has argued that the wolf protection statute dates back to 1979 with scientific data from that time. But environmental associations cannot understand the proposed change of position, which they reject outright. The conservation organization WWF has accused the president of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, of “ignoring science and sacrificing conservation successes for her own political benefit.” This decision by the President of the Commission occurs at the height of the advance of the extreme right in Europe, which is calling into question many environmental policies.

In any case, the countries of the European Union must now decide whether to accept the proposal to lower the protection of the wolf, which would imply modifying the international Berne convention on the conservation of wild fauna, flora and natural habitats in Europe.

The Commission's decision was made after collecting “recently collected data on wolf populations” that have increased “considerably” in the last two decades. This recovery in some territories of the European Union has caused an increase in attacks on livestock, says Brussels. Von der Leyen already warned at the beginning of September: “The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and, potentially, also for humans.” Although, at the same time, he recognized that the increase in wolves constitutes “good news for biodiversity in Europe.”

He also recalled this Wednesday that local authorities have been asking for years to change the protection policy to manage “critical concentrations of wolves more actively.” It is about maintaining the objective of preserving biodiversity and protecting rural livelihoods. In Spain, the controversy surrounding the species intensified since the ban on hunting it was extended throughout Spain in 2021. Until then, the wolf could be hunted in the territories above the Duero border, where the largest population is concentrated. . With the increase in its protection, its capture was prohibited in all communities, except on very specific occasions for which a permit is needed. The controversy reaches the point that this Tuesday a wolf's head and tail appeared hanging from a pedestrian bridge in Proza (Asturias). The autonomous communities with the most wolves (Castilla y León, Galicia, Asturias and Cantabria) continually pressure to reduce the protection status of the species.

The Commission will continue to support the authorities of different countries to promote coexistence with the wolf and large carnivores in general. “Investment in prevention measures remains essential to reduce livestock predation,” said Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

For WWF, the change of opinion is even more unjustified, given that the results of the Commission's own in-depth analysis of wolf populations in the EU, which was published today, do not provide any scientific evidence that the state of the wolf population has changed significantly in one year. “The proposal sabotages the EU's role as a trusted partner and leader in international forums and calls into question the authenticity of its efforts to achieve global biodiversity goals.” explains Sabien Leemans. Because, furthermore, just a year ago, von der Leyen made “a strong statement on the historic agreement to guide global action on nature until 2030 together with the rest of the international community. “Today’s announcement calls these international commitments into question.”.

