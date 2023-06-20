“These financial reserves will allow us to determine our financial support based on the development of the situation on the ground,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The proposal aims to strengthen the financial position of Kiev and cover the immediate expenses of reconstruction due to the Russian war.

The money, a mix of grants and loans, is part of a review to plug gaps in the EU budget for the 2024-2027 period, left by the repercussions of the Covid epidemic and the conflict.

It represents less than the 18 billion euros annually promised by the European Union for Ukrainian government expenditures in 2023.

The European Union has allocated a total of 30 billion euros from its budget to support Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia in February 2022.

The announcement of this proposed aid to Ukraine comes ahead of an international conference in London on Wednesday and Thursday to raise funds for reconstruction efforts in Ukraine after the war waged by Russia a year and a half ago.

Ahead of the talks in London, a Ukrainian official said Kiev was seeking $40 billion to fund the first part of the “Green Marshall Plan” to rebuild its economy after the war.

According to World Bank estimates, Ukraine’s reconstruction could cost more than $400 billion, an amount equivalent to three times the country’s gross domestic product.

It is expected that the funds allocated to Ukraine will depend on reforms to strengthen its judicial system and combat corruption, with the aim of stimulating Kiev on the path to joining the European Union.

As part of the budget review, Brussels is also asking for an additional 15 billion euros to help deal with immigration and 10 billion euros to support key sectors.

But the demands for fresh money will face some serious headwinds from countries in the European Union still reeling from the fallout from the pandemic and war.

All 27 member states must agree to the budget increase.

“We are fully aware of the fact that member states have also been affected by crises and after years of great public support for their economies, now is the time for support,” von der Leyen said.

“We come today with a very specific and limited proposal of absolute necessity,” she added.