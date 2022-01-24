The European Commission is ready to pay Ukraine a new financial support package in the amount of 1.2 billion euros. This proposal was made by the head of the EC Ursula von der Leyen, the corresponding statement was published in her Twitter.

According to her, now these funds will help Kiev “satisfy its financial needs related to the conflict,” which is allegedly brewing with Moscow.

She urged EC members to accept the package as soon as possible. As soon as this happens, the first tranche in the amount of 600 million euros will be transferred to the Ukrainian side.

Von der Leyen also promised that the EC will double the number of Ukrainian grants to help develop the country.