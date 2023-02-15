Reuters: The European Commission proposed to EU countries to disconnect four Russian banks from SWIFT

The European Commission (EC) has proposed to the EU countries to disconnect four more Russian banks from the SWIFT global messaging system, including Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff Bank and Rosbank, writes Reuters with reference to European diplomats. The fourth bank is unknown to the agency.

Representatives of European states met on February 15 in Brussels to discuss the new 10th package of sanctions against Russia. Earlier that the block plans to include Alfa-Bank, Tinkoff Bank, Rosbank, as well as the Russian National Welfare Fund (NWF) on the sanctions list, informed Bloomberg.

Reuters sources also confirmed information previously published by the Politico newspaper that the EU may ban the import of rubber and asphalt from Russia, as well as the sale to the country of equipment and technologies that can be used for military purposes. The EC, in particular, proposed to ban the export to Russia of electronic circuits and components, thermal imaging cameras, radios and heavy vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum used in construction, and equipment used in industrial and construction purposes.

The EC has also proposed imposing additional sanctions on European joint ventures with Russia and establishing new reporting obligations to better track Russian assets in Europe, the sources said.

In addition, it became known which Dubai company the EC proposed to put on the sanctions list for helping Russia with oil exports – it turned out to be Sun Ship Management, a division of the Russian shipping company Sovcomflot, which is under sanctions from Great Britain, Canada and the United States. The Netherlands proposed to include this measure in the new package of restrictions. According to the Sun Ship Management website, many of its ships fly the flag of Cyprus, which is part of the EU.

Sanctions against the Russian nuclear industry are not being discussed due to objections from Bulgaria and Hungary, the sources added.

On February 2, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU plans to introduce new sanctions against Russia by February 24, the anniversary of the entry of troops into Ukraine. She later clarified that

As part of the tenth package of sanctions, the EC will propose to the EU countries to impose additional export sanctions against Russia in the amount of more than 10 billion euros.