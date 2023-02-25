The European Commission has banished the Chinese application TikTok from official phones. The community institution has prohibited its employees from downloading it and, if they have it, has asked them to uninstall it, alleging “security reasons”. With this measure, the European Executive follows the same steps as the United States Congress, which already made this decision at the beginning of the year.

As announced by the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, the Commission has “a strong interest in cybersecurity” and this Thursday’s decision was made with the aim of “preserving the institution.” Brussels has long tightened the siege on big technology companies and has paid special attention to TikTok.

In January, several representatives of the institution held a meeting with the CEO of the platform, Shou Zi Chew, who warned that they would veto the use of TikTok in the EU if the protection of minors was not guaranteed and the data was preserved. personal data of users against third countries. In this sense, it has recently been revealed that in the US the company that owns TikTok used the application to spy on journalists.