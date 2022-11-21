The European Commission presented a 20-point action plan for the central Mediterranean: “We cannot manage migration on a case-by-case basis”, said Schinas, EU vice president

The Vice President of the EU Commission, Margaritis Schinaswrote in a tweet that he presented a Action Plan of immediate measures in the central Mediterranean, in view of the Extraordinary Council meeting on Friday 25 November. “We can’t handle migration on a case-by-case, boat-by-boat basis.”

L’Action Plan it’s based on 20 shares, with the aim of addressing the “current and immediate challenges” on the Central Mediterranean migration route. An appeal to accelerate the actions that are already on the table, with some new initiatives.

The first action will be to launch, by the end of the year, the “Team Europe Initiative on Central Mediterranean”. The document reads: “Member States must speed up the implementation of the solidarity mechanism agreed on 22 June 2022 that addresses the bottlenecks identified so far, by improving flexibility, streamlining processes and implementing the financing of alternative measures.

To this end, the Solidarity Platform will review the Standard Operating Procedures for relocation to achieve more efficient and faster procedures, including to provide swift support to Member States receiving arrivals by sea. The Solidarity Platform will match proposed projects and financial contributions to start the implementation of alternative solidarity measures through projects consistent with the identified activities and needs”.

Increased support to the Mediterranean States from the Frontex agency

The border control agency Frontex, “together with the Member States concerned, it will carry out a targeted assessment of the situation in the central Mediterranean to identify the needs for enhanced support through joint operationsair and sea surveillance, capacity building and situational awareness for Member States outside borders”.

The comment of the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson

The EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, said that “the legal obligation to rescue and ensure the safety of life at sea is clear, regardless of the circumstances that lead people to find themselves in a situation of hardship. Saving lives is always the first obligation, but there are many challenges here. The current situation of private ships operating at sea is a scenario that still lacks sufficient clarity. This current challenge had not been taken into account when maritime law was first agreed upon, there is a need for greater cooperation between Member States, flag and coastal states and other relevant actors.”