The European Commission has opened an antitrust investigation on Facebook on Friday to determine if it violated the rules of competition by using data it collected from its advertisers to compete with them. Competition services, run by the Danish Margrethe Vestager, suspect that the North American giant took advantage of this information in the face of competition in the classified ads market. Brussels will also assess whether the company links its classifieds services to the social network, which would violate EU competition rules.

The investigation, as reported by the Commission in a statement, focuses on the service Facebook Marketplace, a classifieds platform for users of the social network where they can buy and sell products. Brussels wants to thoroughly examine whether its position on “social media and online advertising” hurts competition in that market. In particular, Vestager’s department fears that the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg is taking advantage of information of great commercial value provided by the data handled by companies that advertise on the platform.

After some preliminary work, the Commission’s technicians specifically warned that Facebook could distort the competition of online classifieds. The Community Executive points out, for example, that Facebook can receive precise information about the preferences of users from their interaction with the ads of its competitors. With this information, the North American corporation can adapt Facebook Marketplace to prevail over their rivals.

“Almost 3 billion people use Facebook on a monthly basis and almost seven million companies advertise on it. Facebook collects vast amounts of data about the activities of its social network users and beyond, allowing it to target specific customer groups. We’ll take a closer look at whether this data gives you an undue competitive advantage, particularly in the online classifieds industry, where people buy and sell products every day and where Facebook also competes with companies from which it collects data. In today’s digital economy, data should not be used in a way that distorts competition, ”Vestager said in a statement.

The Commission has announced that it will also examine whether the way in which Facebook Marketplace It is integrated into the social network and constitutes “a form of linking” that gives it an advantage in reaching customers and imposing itself on the competition. Brussels, which will carry out its investigation as a priority, recalled that the opening of this process does not prejudge the result. The UK Markets and Competition Authority also launched its own investigation into Facebook’s data usage on Friday.