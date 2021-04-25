A woman receives the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in New York on April 19. Seth Wenig / AP

The European Commission will recommend to the Twenty-seven that American tourists who have received full treatment against the coronavirus – one or two vaccines, according to the pharmaceutical company – can travel to the European Union, said the president of the organization, Ursula von der Leyen, in an interview in The New York Times. The announcement comes after more than a year of the closing of the borders for any non-essential travel in order to stop the pandemic. Von der Leyen did not specify when the lifting of the restrictions could take effect, but the US newspaper expects it to be this summer. In any case, each EU country can decide whether to maintain the ban on travelers.

More information

“One thing is clear: the 27 member countries [de la Unión Europea] they will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) “, said Von der Leyen. The EMA approved the three vaccines used in the United States: Moderna, Pfizer / BioNTech and Janssen (a subsidiary of the Johnson & Johnson company). “This will allow free movement and travel to the European Union,” added the President of the Commission.

Von der Leyen did not detail a timeline on when exactly the borders will be opened for American tourists or what the entry process will look like. He did celebrate that the United States was making “great progress” with its campaign to achieve so-called herd immunity, or the vaccination of 70% of adults, in mid-June. 27% of the population is fully vaccinated, which translates into just over 90 million people (out of a total population close to 330 million).

The European Commission will recommend the change in travel policy, but member countries of the Union may reserve the right to maintain stricter limits. In mid-April, the Twenty-seven agreed to reserve the possibility of imposing restrictions and quarantines on all travelers, even those who have a document proving that they have received a vaccine against covid-19. The text specifies that “the use of the digital green certificate with a view to lifting the restrictions must remain the responsibility of the Member States”.

The White House has ruled out the introduction of a federal credential attesting to vaccination. The Joe Biden Administration’s position is based on privacy and fundamental rights reasons.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.