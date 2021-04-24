Brussels continues to review national recovery plans. The European Commission expects that next week a dozen countries will deliver their roadmap for their economic reactivation and transformation. After a first global evaluation, the Community Executive estimates that 250,000 million euros will be mobilized for the green economy and another 170,000 million for digitization.

More information

The European Commission believes that this week the recovery plan has already entered a new phase. Brussels held its breath in the face of a possible blow from the German Constitutionalist that would derail the great European stimulus package. The green light from Karlsruhe and, subsequently, the arrival of the Portuguese plan have opened a stage in which more than 100 officials will be in charge of analyzing the plans that are coming in with a magnifying glass.

The task is not easy: a senior community official explained that a country’s draft is 50,000 pages long. And it is not the most extensive. For this reason, the Commission does not see feasible the demand of the southern states to shorten the period of two months that the regulations give it to examine the programs presented by the countries. Spain, Portugal or France demanded more haste to understand that community technicians know the plans by heart, having been negotiating them since October.

Plans with delay

Not all countries will make it to April 30, which the Commission has now turned into an indicative and symbolic date. A dozen countries will be added to Portugal, among which Spain is expected. The rest will present their plans in the next two to three weeks. “We prefer that they arrive late than do it incomplete,” say community sources.

The Commission has already carried out a general analysis to verify that, as a whole, the plans are in line with the major European objectives. The investments, for the moment, are adjusted to the requirements. Brussels estimates that 37% of this spending goes to the so-called green economy, which should be one of the levers to achieve the complete reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2050. In total, according to these sources, 250,000 million euros will be mobilized .

The second big block is that of the digital transition. The countries will dedicate more than 20% of the funds to technology, about 170,000 million. And the third pillar is that of health and social cohesion, which will capture between 28% and 30% of spending. That is, about 200,000 million that will go to the renovation of hospitals, primary care, education and measures aimed at the most vulnerable population. The figures in these three blocks may overlap, that is, a project can be considered digital and green at once.

Starting next week, the plans will go into a tunnel. The time for negotiation will be over and community officials will have to analyze the plans in depth, unless they contain gaps. One of the tasks, according to community sources, will be to verify that in these programs there is a balance between reforms and investments.

The country reforms are based on the recommendations that the Commission has made in the last two years. However, there are five big common packages. The main one has to do with measures to guarantee the quality of public spending, among which are spending reviews. “It makes sense because at some point in the future we will have to deal with the increased spending that has occurred during the pandemic. Not now ”, qualified a senior European official.

The second major block is that of labor reforms that, according to these sources, seek to end the duality of the labor markets in some countries that the pandemic has only intensified. This is the case of Spain, to which Brussels calls for a “comprehensive” and “ambitious” reform. The countries have also presented measures to improve the business environment and boost private investment – Spain is asked to guarantee market unity – programs to improve the quality of public administration and justice, and aid packages to strengthen the network social security, with greater attention to the most vulnerable.