Spain has made “significant progress” with the agreement to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) after five years of blockage. This is the conclusion of the European Commission in its annual analysis of the health of the rule of law in member countries. Brussels had defined this issue as a “priority” problem to be resolved and warned in previous reports that it was seriously affecting the functioning of justice. The Commission, which mediated so that the Government of Pedro Sánchez and the PP finally signed the agreement a month ago, will only consider the chapter completely closed when the new CGPJ is charged with preparing a proposal to change the system of election of members in the future. This is the condition that appeared in the agreement signed on June 25 by the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, and the leader of the PP Esteban González Pons, with the presence of the vice-president of the European Commission Vera Jourová.

The Brussels report does not express any opinion on the amnesty law for those accused of process Catalan independence movement: it is limited to “giving a description”, Jourova specified in a small meeting with journalists, and pointed out that the Commission is still analysing this regulation.

The Vice-President and the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, have given Spain as an example on Wednesday that agreement is possible when the focus is on improving the rule of law. The renewal of the CGPJ, an issue on which the Commission warned Spain every year, is a step forward. The report maintains other recommendations, such as separating the mandates of the Attorney General of the State and the Government, “taking into account the European standards on the independence and autonomy of the prosecution service”, although it highlights “some progress” in strengthening the status of the Attorney General. There is also “some progress” in addressing the “challenges” related to the length of investigations and prosecutions to make the handling of corruption cases more effective.

Nothing has improved, however, in one of the elements that the Commission considers fundamental to analyse the “democratic health” of a State: the adoption of legislation on lobbies (interest groups), the creation of a public registry of lobbyists and the strengthening of rules on conflicts of interest and declaration of assets by senior officials. There has also been no progress in strengthening access to information, in particular through the revision of the law on official secrets, another of the recommendations made by the Community Executive.

Without considering amnesty

The report does not express any opinion or recommendation on the amnesty law, which is already in force. It merely describes that it has “generated controversy” and recalls that the Venice Commission issued an opinion on it. In that opinion, the advisory body attached to the Council of Europe – an institution that is not part of the EU but on which it bases many of its recommendations related to justice – endorsed the general objective of the amnesty laws – the search for coexistence and reconciliation – although it asked for their temporal scope to be more narrowly defined and noted that it had deepened the division of Spanish society.

The amnesty law, the Commission report now also states, “was carried out by means of an urgent procedure, which allowed only limited public consultation.” It adds: “The amnesty law was the subject of a great deal of controversy in Spain, related to the political circumstances surrounding its adoption process and its content, including public statements and demonstrations by various interested parties, as well as extensive correspondence addressed to the European Commission.” “The Commission has contacted the Spanish authorities to obtain clarifications on the amnesty law, which it is currently analysing,” it says.

Brussels has thus requested more information from Spain on the legal measure and that its Justice Department is still waiting to determine whether the regulation is in accordance with the European treaties and rules of which the European Commission is the guardian. This is the usual procedure, and this study does not have to end in a report if it concludes that the analysis is positive, community sources specify. Brussels is also “awaiting” the preliminary questions (consultations to the European justice system) that the Spanish judges may raise.

Pressure on judges and journalists

The Commission notes, as it did last year, that “in a few” Member States there is “concern” about “undue pressure” on the judiciary from politicians or government officials. “The risk that public statements by governments and politicians could affect public confidence in judicial independence has raised concerns in Slovakia, Italy and Spain,” the report says.

He also enters into a debate that is currently very heated in Spain, that of state advertising: “No measures have been taken to increase transparency and equity in the allocation of state advertising in Hungary, Croatia, Malta and Spain.” The Government has recently proposed a reform to make this element more transparent, in line with the European media regulations that it has to apply.

“Journalists continue to face increasing challenges in the performance of their professional activities,” the report notes. Since the publication of the 2023 Rule of Law Report, seven new alerts have been activated for Spain on the Platform for the Promotion of the Protection of Journalism and the Safety of Journalists, linked to the Council of Europe, related to attacks on the physical safety and integrity of journalists, harassment and intimidation of journalists, arrest and imprisonment of journalists and other acts with chilling effects on press freedom. One of these alerts from the platform included in the report (without mentioning the affected media), was issued due to threats and publication of personal data of EL PAÍS and journalists. elDiario.es by Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Chief of Staff of the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP). The regional government responded to the concern expressed by the platform by boasting that it respects freedom of the press.

recommendations

The European Commission issues six recommendations to Spain, on average with other Member States, to finish resolving the pending points on lobbiesAttorney General and handling of corruption cases. And he recalls: “On the basis of the agreement of June 25, 2024 [entre Gobierno y PP]recommends completing the renewal of the Judicial Council and advancing the process with a view to adapting the procedure for appointing its member judges, taking into account the European guidelines on Judicial Councils.” Brussels requests that the proposal be made to analyse how the current election system can be modified, although it does not specify how. There is no general European standard either. The Popular Party wants, for example, that judges directly elect judges, but community technicians emphasise that this does not have to be the mechanism. In addition, what Brussels is asking Spain is to present a proposal on how this could be done.

“The lack of renewal of the Council of the Judiciary has had a negative impact on the work of the Supreme Court and the judicial system as a whole, and the agreement of 25 June 2024, if fully implemented, is expected to improve the situation,” the Brussels report says. A Council in office could no longer proceed with appointments to senior judicial posts, including the Supreme Court, it continues. It notes that as of July 2024, at the time of the adoption of the report, there were 27 vacancies in the Supreme Court, eight vacancies for presidents of High Courts of Justice, 30 vacancies for presidents of Provincial Courts, two vacancies for president of Chambers of the National Court and 26 vacancies for presidents of Chambers of High Courts of Justice. In total, there were 99 judicial posts pending appointment.