The European Commission has revised the ban on Russians importing personal belongings into the European Union

A few days later, the European Commission (EC) revised its explanations on how European Union (EU) states need to apply the ban on the import of a wide range of goods from Russia. About it writes RBC.

As the department clarified, national authorities of EU countries, when enforcing the import embargo, should first of all focus on the cars of incoming Russians. At the same time, the previous recommendation included personal belongings (clothing, hygiene items, cosmetics, mobile phones, etc.) within the ban. According to the recommendation updated on September 12, the import into the EU of any goods from the list, including passenger cars, is prohibited. As experts clarified, the EC has softened the ban on the import of personal belongings by Russians.

The EC added that the machines can be used to bypass existing restrictive measures. As clarified in the article, this probably means the possibility of exporting goods prohibited for delivery to Russia in a personal car. “For the rest, the previous formulations are repeated: it does not matter that the car is personal, and it does not matter under what customs procedure it was imported into the EU country,” the publication emphasized. According to experts, personal hygiene items or clothing will not be of interest to customs.

On September 10, the EU announced a ban on the entry of Russian citizens with personal smartphones and cars. The Foreign Ministry called this rule racism.