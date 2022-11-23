The EC proposed to introduce a price ceiling for Russian gas at $3,000 per 1,000 cubic meters. m.

The European Commission has proposed setting a price ceiling for Russian gas at $3,000 per thousand cubic meters. This is stated in a press release published on site EC.

According to the proposals of the European Commission participants, which were received on November 22, it is necessary to set the maximum upper price for the energy resource at the level of 275 euros per megawatt-hour or 3,000 dollars per thousand cubic meters at the current exchange rate under the contract for a month in advance.

This measure will apply to the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands. The price level in the market is proposed to be adjusted automatically to avoid imbalance.

The European Commission considers it acceptable to intervene if the price of gas exceeds the set mark for two weeks, or if the spread between the price of TTF and the global price of liquefied natural gas is 58 euros or more within 10 trading days. The mechanism can be activated from January 1, 2023, the EC indicated.

In early November, it was reported that the European Commission questioned the effectiveness of the application of the gas price ceiling to protect against the energy crisis and proposed a new plan to stabilize markets.