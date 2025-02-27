The European Commission has granted this time more time to Shein To demonstrate If you are fighting the sale of illegal products in the European Unionsince it has a “very constructive” attitude in the research that has opened to the Chinese company.

Shein had until today to inform the community executive of the efforts he is doing to combat the entry of illegal products into the EU and to explain to what extent allows external researchers to supervise If the company complies with the European Community Law on content control.

However, the company requested more time to provide information and Brussels has accepted its request, since it has a “very constructive” attitude in the investigation, according to the digital technology spokesman for the European Commission, Thomas Regnierin the daily press conference of the institution.

The spokesman recalled, however, that the commission and the consumer protection authorities of the EU countries another investigation began in February Against Shein, having detected an increase in illegal products that enter the EU from China.

According to a report published in early February, European consumers bought last year 4.6 billion illegal and harmful products for health91 % of which from China, which represents more than double the goods they acquired in 2023.

To reverse this situation, the community executive has also urged the European Parliament and the EU council to which put an end to the exemption of the payment of tariffs of which those shipments currently enjoy for a value of less than 150 euros.

They have also asked them to accelerate negotiations on other European laws that can contribute to minimizing the entry of illegal products into the EU, such as regulations for Reduce CO2 emissions in transport or recycling.