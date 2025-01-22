The European Commission disgraces the Mazón Government for charging fees retroactively to humanitarian rescue ships

The European Commission has issued a formal response to the question presented by Compromís MEP, Vicent Marzà (Verts/ALE), on the retroactive fees imposed by the Government of the Valencian Generalitat on humanitarian rescue vessels in the Mediterranean, such as the Aita Mari. In its response, the Commission expresses doubts about the legality of these fees and warns of possible risks in terms of legal certainty, although it also highlights that national courts are the best suited to examine this issue. At this time, the money claimed by the Generalitat from different vessels for past taxes amounts to 450,000 euros.

The Valencian ports, on the verge of ceasing to be reception bases “due to the legal uncertainty” generated by the Mazón Government

The European Commission has indicated that the retroactive rates imposed by Carlos Mazón’s government generate “reservations related to legal certainty.” This means that the application of this type of retroactive measures could endanger the rights of humanitarian organizations and affect their ability to operate in a coherent and legal manner. The Commission has highlighted that decisions on port charges are not regulated at European level in Valencian ports such as Burriana, Benicarló, Vinaròs and Dénia, owned by the Generalitat, but has suggested that national courts would have to analyze in depth the legality of these measures.

The Commission has also stressed that European Union Member States have an obligation to ensure that rescue operations at sea, including those carried out by humanitarian vessels such as the Aita Mari, are not hindered by legal barriers, as this could violate human rights and international regulations, such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the International Convention on Maritime Investigation and Rescue.





Marzà expressed his satisfaction with the Commission’s response, and stressed that “Brussels’ position makes it clear that saving lives in the Mediterranean is not only not a crime, but is also a moral obligation of the public administration. We already denounced it at the time: these fees are, simply, legal barriers that PP and Vox have wanted to put up to hinder rescue tasks in the Mediterranean.”

The Valencian Government demands four years’ port fees from nine other humanitarian rescue ships



Furthermore, Marzà has also criticized the “hypocrisy” of the Popular Party and Vox: “They fill their mouths to defend the right to life, but when 227 people die in floods, the President hides his boss and does not assume responsibilities. And when people drown every day in the Mediterranean, what the Valencian Generalitat does is persecute those who try to save lives. The moral incoherence of the PP is almost as great as its incompetence,” he stated.