The European Union tries to turn the page before the already known as ‘sofagate’ and even disavows the European leader who has most forcefully criticized the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for not offering the treatment that corresponded to the president of the European Commission , Ursula Von der Leyen, during the meeting held last Tuesday in Ankara, in which the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also participated. After Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described the Turkish leader as a “dictator” and criticized the “humiliation” to which he subjected Von der Leyen, by not offering her an armchair and relegating her to a sofa, the Commission’s spokesman European Eric Mamer, intervened this Friday to disavow Draghi.

“Turkey is a country that has a Parliament and an elected president. But it is also a country about which we have some concerns, such as freedom of expression, fundamental rights or the judicial system. It is a complex scenario, but it is not up to the European Union to rate a system or a person, “said Mamer. His words came after the Turkish government summoned the Italian ambassador to Ankara to ask for explanations for Draghi’s barrage against Erdogan, whom he described as a “dictator”, although he recognized that it was necessary to collaborate with him. Matteo Salvini, always opposed to a possible entry of Turkey into the EU, took advantage of the tension to call a protest before the Turkish diplomatic legation in Rome. In principle it was to take place this Friday, but the demonstration was postponed due to “organizational reasons.”

Although the European Commission tried to distance itself from the harsh attack on Erdogan by the Italian prime minister, he was supported by Manfred Weber, leader of the popular Europeans. Draghi is right. With Erdogan, Turkey has moved away from the rule of law, democracy and fundamental freedoms. It is not a free country for all its citizens, “said Weber, calling for” clarity and honesty “on the part of Brussels in order to establish a” constructive “relationship with Ankara.