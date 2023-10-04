The European Commission wants to “unleash the full potential” of the bicycle as a “sustainable, accessible, inclusive, economical and healthy” means of transport throughout the EU. A commitment that involves the creation of an adequate and, above all, safe infrastructure, which in turn implies safe, separated and protected bike lanes, warns Brussels. This is highlighted in a proposed declaration that was presented this Wednesday, within the framework of the first of the EU urban mobility days that are being held in Seville until Friday. Meanwhile, the acting Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, has criticized Spanish cities that are eliminating bike lanes and has defended low-emission zones, which have not yet started in Spain.

The declaration, a non-binding document with which the European Executive explains a position on a specific issue, but without opening any type of legislative path, recognizes the bicycle as a means of transport and leisure “of key importance for European society and economy.” ”. Once it is also reviewed and signed by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, the declaration should serve as a “strategic compass” for “existing and future” policies and initiatives that promote the use of bicycles.

One of the keys to promoting this means of transportation is, the proposed declaration states, the “improvement of the quality, continuity and attractiveness of the infrastructure” for bicycles. In this sense, it urges Member States to commit to “significantly and coherently increasing” cycle lanes, paying particular attention to “giving sufficient space to cyclists and other vulnerable road users to increase safety levels, in particularly by physically separating cycle lanes from motorized traffic, where possible.”

“Safety is a prerequisite to encourage cycling, since cyclists are vulnerable: 9% of deaths in traffic accidents in the EU are cyclists,” recalled Transport Commissioner Adina Valean. in a statement, in which he also stressed that the promotion of cycling will help “stimulate the creation of high-quality jobs, including cycling training and tourism.” As she recalled, in 2022, 14.7 million bikes were produced in the EU, 29% more than in 2012.

Bike lane on Rivoli Street in Paris, crowded with people on bicycles. John Leicester (AP)

In addition, the text proposes, among others, “clear commitments” to better link the bicycle with public transport, secure parking spaces —theft of bicycles is one of the biggest problems in the cities with the greatest use of this means of transport— , the deployment of charging points for electric bikes and even “bicycle highways that connect cities with rural areas.” The declaration was made in Seville, where various actors, from politicians to mobility experts to industry representatives, are discussing ways to promote sustainable transport in a session that lasts until Friday.

Jesús Freire, general secretary of AMBE – the sector’s employers’ association in Spain – says from the Andalusian capital: “It is a very positive declaration, because it includes concrete measures such as giving priority to the bicycle as a means of transport, leisure and tourism, dedicating “European funds for cycling infrastructure, separated bike lanes, parking for bikes… It is also proposed to the Twenty-Seven to provide aid to support the purchase of bicycles and reduce their VAT to make them more affordable.”

Controversy in Spain

It has great symbolic value that the declaration occurs in Spain, where the right has opened a front in several cities against initiatives in favor of sustainable mobility. In fact, several city councils that were inaugurated last May by the PP and Vox governments have threatened to eliminate cycling infrastructure and have even already carried it out – such as in Elche, Gijón, Logroño or Valencia. Raquel Sánchez, acting Minister of Transport, has criticized these initiatives in Seville: “They ask us for consistency in our decisions; Today we cannot make a bike lane and a month later decide to eliminate it.” A few weeks ago, the department sent a letter to the 200 municipalities that have received Next Generation funds, warning them that this decision may mean having to return European funds for sustainable mobility.

As stated in a statement from the ministry, Sánchez has also criticized the setbacks in restricted traffic areas. “We should not reduce or withdraw low-emission zones. It is not acceptable,” he explained, in reference to cities like Badalona, ​​which has announced its intention to paralyze its low emissions zone, and other cities that have not yet implemented them despite being mandatory by law since last 1 from January. In this case, they may also face a return of funds.

“We must place safety at the core of active mobility. We cannot afford new risks for the most vulnerable and the generation of rejection of these new forms of mobility. Mobility in urban centers must aim to leave no one behind,” she concluded.

