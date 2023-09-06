Shefcovic considers a complete rejection of gas from Russia so far “an almost impossible mission”

The Deputy Head of the European Commission (EC), Maros Sefcovic, considered it “an almost impossible mission” to completely refuse Russian gas supplies. He stated this in an interview with a German newspaper. Handelsblatt.

According to him, last year Europe reduced gas imports from Russia from 150 billion cubic meters to less than 80 billion cubic meters. This year, it is likely to be only 40 billion cubic meters, including liquefied natural gas (LNG), he believes. “So I would say that completely abandoning Russian gas is still an almost impossible mission,” said Shefcovic.

At the same time, he stressed that if the European Union (EU) continues to invest in infrastructure and forge new partnerships, it could further reduce Russian LNG imports in the coming months. Šefčović added that the EC is making sure that gas imported through the EU’s common procurement platform does not come from Russia. Each strategically important resource should come from at least three suppliers, the deputy head of the EC emphasized.

Earlier, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that buying gas from Russia is “morally unpleasant,” but so far this cannot be avoided. He stressed that in 2022 Austria has already begun to reduce its dependence on gas from Russia. Now the republic is working on expanding supplies through Germany and Italy.