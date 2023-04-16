The European Commission (EC) called unacceptable the bans of Poland and Hungary on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine. This was announced on April 16 by the press service of the EC.

They recalled the inadmissibility of unilateral actions by individual countries that are members of the European Union (EU).

“In this context, we consider it important to recall that the EU trade policy is the exclusive competence of the entire community, so any unilateral action is unacceptable,” the EC press service stressed.

The day before, April 15, Hungary and Poland banned the import of grain, oilseeds and a number of other agricultural products from Ukraine until June 30, 2023. The reason was the overstocking of Ukrainian products on their own markets in these countries and the prerequisites for the ruin of local farmers.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine has criticized Poland’s decision to ban the import of Ukrainian products into the country.

Before that, on March 23, the EU countries asked the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to intervene in the crisis with the supply of Ukrainian grain to Europe. Farmers in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia faced problems due to the import of Ukrainian grain.