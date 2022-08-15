The European Commission named two conditions, the fulfillment of which may lead to the resumption of settlements with the National Settlement Depository (NSD). On Tuesday, August 16, reports RBC.

It is noted that the depository should not receive economic benefits from transactions. Also, the transactions must be approved by the regulators of the countries where NSD’s foreign counterparties are registered.

At the same time, experts interviewed by RBC believe that it will not be easy to make settlements and transfer funds to the accounts of Russian investors.

It is clarified that brokers and managing organizations will have to indicate the recipients of payments in order to avoid transferring to the address of persons subject to sanctions.

Earlier, on August 12, NSD filed a lawsuit with the EU Court in Luxembourg to lift the imposed restrictions. The depository is used to service securities, including Russian government debt.

The day before, it was reported that Tinkoff was the first on the Russian market to buy back foreign securities that were blocked “due to the policy of foreign depositories.” For these purposes, the bank allocated more than 500 million rubles.

In June, the European Union (EU) included the National Settlement Depository in the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. This decision was justified by the fact that, as a central depository, NSD plays an important role in the functioning of the Russian financial system and its interaction with the international financial market.

Commenting on the EU decision, Konstantin Asaturov, director of the equity department at Sistema Capital Management Company, told Izvestia that the sanctions against NSD meant, in fact, the suspension of all operations with foreign securities that were stored in the depositary, starting from purchase and sale operations and ending with coupons and dividends.

The financier noted that the sanctions were imposed by the Europeans, which means that the scheme of holding MCB through other depositories, such as American ones, is still working.

The EU approved the sixth package of sanctions on 3 June. In addition to NSD, JSC Oboronenergo, Voentelecom, Voentorg, KamAZ, UAZ, Remdizel and other holdings were included in the sanctions list.