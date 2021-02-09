Valdis Dombrovskis, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission, said that widespread corruption does not allow reforms in Ukraine. Interfax.

“Widespread corruption continues to hamper the reform process in Ukraine. Its key institutions must have strong and independent leadership, be able to carry out their work without political, economic or other interference, ”he said.

Dombrovskis stressed that the fight against corruption is a key condition for macro-financial support from the European Union.

At the same time, he assured that the EU is ready to assist Ukraine in this.

Let us remind you that at the end of October last year, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine ruled that some of the norms of the law “On the prevention of corruption” do not correspond to the country’s constitution. According to the chairman of the Constitutional Court Alexander Tupitsky, this document “has signs of a constitutional coup.”