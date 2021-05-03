The European Commission (EC) proposes to ease sanitary restrictions for non-essential travelers entering the European Union due to the progress of vaccination campaigns. One of the objectives is to reactivate the tourism industry, which is in the doldrums and in crisis due to the pandemic.

Currently, traveling to the countries of the European Union (EU) from other territories is a difficult and limited task, except in some countries with low infection rates. For this reason, the executive branch of the European Union proposed this May 3 to relax the restrictions on travel to the bloc while the vaccination campaigns continue to advance, with some lags, throughout the world.

With the summer season in sight, the European Commission (EC) hopes the new recommendations will help dramatically expand that list.

In Brussels they are committed to “allowing entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only to all people from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also to all people who have received the last recommended dose of a vaccine authorized by the EU “the Commission said in a statement.

In the same text it is proposed that Member States can also decide individually whether to accept travelers immunized with vaccines included in the World Health Organization list for emergency use.

Likewise, the Commission requests that the “threshold related to the number of new cases of Covid-19” applied to determine the list of authorized countries be raised. It is currently set at 25 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days and the EC proposes that it increase to 100 cases.

“This remains considerably below the current EU average, which is above 420,” underlines the Commission.

The Executive also wants “as many countries as possible to open (and) that they are in the same epidemiological situation,” community sources pointed out.

Time to revive 🇪🇺 tourism industry & for cross-border friendships to rekindle – safely. We propose to welcome again vaccinated visitors & those from countries with a good health situation. But if variants emerge we have to act fast: we propose an EU emergency brake mechanism. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 3, 2021



“It is time to revive the tourism industry and rekindle cross-border friendships safely,” wrote Ursula Von der Leyen, Chair of the Commission on Twitter.

“Emergency brake” against virus variants

On the other hand, Brussels wants to create an “emergency brake” for the new variants of Covid-19. A mechanism “that will be coordinated at the EU level and that would limit the risk of such variants entering the EU,” they said in the European bloc’s body.

Specifically, if the health situation of a country deteriorates rapidly, and in particular if a “worrying” variant is detected, countries may “temporarily suspend all travel of non-EU citizens residing in that country”, according to the proposal. of the Commission.

In this case, the only exceptions would be health professionals, transport personnel, diplomats, passengers in transit or those traveling for compelling family reasons.

The proposal will be discussed this week with the ambassadors of the Member States to the Commission. The Executive hopes that the measure can take effect from June.

With EFE and AP