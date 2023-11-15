RBC: The EC accepted proposals for the 12th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

The European Commission (EC) accepted the proposals of the commission and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia and sent them for consideration to the member countries of the bloc. The Commission hopes that approval of the restrictions will occur as soon as possible, found out RBC from the EC representative.

The new sanctions are aimed, among other things, at cutting Russia’s income from diamond exports to Europe and partner countries. The publication’s interlocutor noted that when creating a package of sanctions, the commission will work closely with partners in the Big Seven (G7).

According to Bloomberg, the new restrictions will affect the supply of diamonds from Russia, Russian liquefied propane (used for heating and as a fuel for transport), copper wire, aluminum wire and foil, as well as Russian oil. The EU also plans to limit supplies to Russia of machine tools, chemicals, lithium batteries and engines for UAVs, which the country can use in combat operations in Ukraine. The new sanctions will hit Russia’s trade by about 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion).

The Russian Ministry of Finance said that the initiative of Western countries to introduce a direct ban on the supply of Russian rough diamonds to developing countries is aimed at creating a cartel mechanism. According to the department’s deputy, Alexei Moiseev, sanctions will lead to a fall in world prices for diamonds and an increase in the production of “affordable synthetics,” which will become a replacement for natural stones.