The head of the EC von der Leyen announced the successful reduction of dependence on energy resources from the Russian Federation

The efforts of the European Union to reduce energy dependence on Russia have been successful. This was stated by the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen, reports Interfax.

She noted that the work was hard, but it paid off. “We compensated for the reduction in Russian gas supplies by diversifying into other reliable suppliers. We were able to compensate for this without power outages,” the head of the EC announced.

Ursula von der Leyen recalled that gas prices for Dutch futures contracts have fallen by more than 80 percent since August. In addition, European gas storage facilities are 83 percent full, she stressed.