The first COVID-19 vaccines approved in the European Union have already been delivered to all EU countries, and vaccinations will begin on December 27. This was announced on Saturday, December 26, by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

“Today we are starting to turn the page of a difficult year. The COVID-19 vaccine has been delivered to all EU countries. Vaccination will begin tomorrow (December 27 – Ed.) In all countries of the union. A touching moment of unity “, – said the head of the EC in Twitter…

She noted that vaccination is a reliable way out of a pandemic

Thus, von der Leyen confirmed the timing of the start of vaccination in the European Union – earlier she said that they would start vaccinating citizens on December 27.

The day before, on December 16, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov announced pressure on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) due to the accelerated certification of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

According to him, the vaccine was supposed to be certified on December 29, but then the date was postponed to December 21.