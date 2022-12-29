European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, in a tweet, that the European Commission is investing 100 million euros to rebuild Ukrainian schools destroyed by the war.

“Ukraine’s future begins with its children. We are investing 100 million euros to rebuild schools destroyed by war. We are sending school buses so that children can go to and from school safely. We are collecting and distributing laptops, so that pupils can continue learning,” von der Leyen wrote. According to the Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform”. The war has damaged or destroyed more than 2,800 educational institutions in Ukraine so far, affecting 5.7 million school-age children, according to the European Commission. It is noteworthy that the European Commission has allocated about 14 million euros for the purchase of school buses so that Ukrainian children can go to school safely.