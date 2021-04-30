The European Commission (EC) opened an investigation against Apple on Friday for considering that violates free competition in the online music market, abusing its dominant position to increase the price of the service offered by its competitors to consumers.

Brussels believes that Apple has a dominant position in the market because the only way for iPhone or iPad users to download music applications online, such as Spotify -which was the one who filed the complaint- It is through its own store, the App Store.

Manzana charges its competitors a 30% commission on subscription plans they offer to users, which they have only been able to reach through the App Store.

Companies like Spotify, the EC said, they end up transferring that commission to users, which end up paying a higher price than the subscription plan offered by Apple through Apple Music, the application itself that is installed by default on their phones and tablets.

Apple charges its competitors a 30% commission on the subscription plans they offer to users in the store. (Photo: AP)

In addition, Apple prevents its competitors from alerting potential customers that they have alternative ways to the App Store to buy their services.

“By setting strict rules in the App Store that offer a disadvantage to competitors of online music services, Apple deprives users of cheaper streaming music options and distorts the competition“, said the vice president of the EC and head of Competition, Margrethe Vestager.

Apple must now respond to the objections raised by the Commission, in a case that could end with a fine, although the opening of an investigation does not prejudge the final result of the same.

Companies that commit violations can be fined a percentage of their annual profits, a figure that in the case of Apple could amount to billions of euros.

The antecedent of Epic Games

Last February, Epic Games, which develops the popular video game Fortnite, filed an antitrust lawsuit against California-based big tech with European Union regulators, opening a new front in its war with the tech giant over payments. in your app store.

The Apple App Store charges a 30% commission on all in-app transactions. When Epic tried to bypass the platform last year by introducing its own direct payment system, Apple removed Fortnite from its store. Epic responded by filing lawsuits in the United States, Australia and Britain.

In its complaint to the European Commission’s competition agency, Epic alleged that Apple’s restrictions have eliminated competition in the distribution and payment of apps. He accused Apple of blocking competitors and abusing its dominant position, a breach of EU rules.

“What is at stake is the future of mobile platforms,” ​​said Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney in an online message.

With information from agencies.

