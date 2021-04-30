The technology giant Apple is once again in the crosshairs of the European competition authorities. The European Commission on Friday accused the US company of abuse of a dominant position in the distribution of music download applications through the App Store. Brussels considers that Apple applies abusive commissions that penalize companies like Spotify. The US multinational is exposed to multi-million dollar penalties (of up to 10% of its turnover) if the Commission confirms the charges made public today.

The European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, has indicated, when announcing the statement of objections against the company, that music platforms such as Spotify or Deezer “only have two options: or pay Apple a commission of 30% of their subscriptions and raise prices or cancel access to their payment services through the App Store ”. Vestager recalled that those conditions led Spotify to stop offering its payment services through Apple’s digital store. Still, the successful music platform has held out. “But we fear the impact on other smaller ones,” said the commissioner.

The community investigation began in June last year, following a complaint made precisely by the Swedish platform Spotify. The investigations of the Vestager department have focused on the measures adopted by Apple to impose the use of its own distribution application (App Store) and the restrictions it imposes on other companies to offer their alternatives to users of an iPhone or an iPad , the mobile phone and the tablet of the apple multinational.

Vestager’s investigation has confirmed his worst suspicions and Spotify’s complaints. The Commission’s preliminary findings indicate that Apple has a dominant position in the digital music market through its App Store distribution application. The company takes advantage of that domain to control the entire ecosystem of applications that users of their phones and tablets can access. The bolt allows you to impose allegedly lioness conditions on application developers who want to offer their services to Apple customers.

Apple, according to the Commission, charges dearly for the ability to reach its customers. The company keeps a commission of up to 30% of the subscription fees of digital platforms. Vestager’s investigation has found that this commission is passed on to the end customer of Spotify or other platforms. The subscription fees are between 9.99 euros and 12.99 euros, according to the data collected by the General Directorate of Competition. And in addition, Apple prevents them from informing users of any alternative channel to get their services at a better price. Brussels fears that this blockade is causing Apple customers to be overpaying for music downloads that could get cheaper if they bought them outside the App Store.

Two years after the first complaints

Spotify has recalled in a statement that the statement of objections issued this Friday by the Commission comes almost two years after it presented its first complaints. The music platform notes that the Commission’s indictment “is a crucial step to hold Apple accountable for its anticompetitive conduct, ensuring a true choice for competitors and the ability to compete on an equal footing for application developers.”

Apple denied at the time Spotify’s accusations and regretted that Brussels opened a file. The company assured that its only objective with the App Store was to offer its customers a safe and trustworthy place to download applications. And it ensured that numerous developers had been able to innovate and succeed through its platform.

Vestager’s investigations have come to a conclusion far removed from that description of Apple. The Danish commissioner believes that the App Store has become the inexcusable gateway to make purchases, access information pages or download music and movies. And it is not the only investigation of the commissioner on the company. Vestager also has a file open on the conditions that Apple imposes on the distribution of electronic books and audio-books, and another on the company’s payment application (Apple Pay).

Brussels recalls that in the case of the music market, Apple’s conduct not only punishes rival companies but also favors its own download service (Apple Music), which is exempt from 30% commissions. The multinational also prevents rival platforms from interacting with customers who buy their downloads from the App Store. “They can’t even know their customers or know, if necessary, why they have canceled their subscription,” says Vestager. Apple reserves all user data, including contact details, and the platforms cannot even communicate with them.

Vestager has warned that “this is not the last case related to the App Store”, an application that has become “a central element of the digital economy.” The commissioner pointed out that the Apple application and the Google application (Google Play Store) are the channel for millions of applications and the point of sale for hundreds of thousands of developers. But in the case of Apple users, not even the Google application is an alternative. Only App Store is available. “It is a monopoly”, has sentenced Vestager.