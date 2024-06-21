He America club Live a very complicated summer in the offices of Coapabecause after the long-awaited two-time championship, the Eagles de Jardine are beginning to lose several important figures, to which could be added Alvaro FIdalgo.
The first to be officially discharged was Julian Quiñoneswho finally said goodbye to América and headed towards Arab football, leaving in the azulcremas coffers a figure close to the 16 million dollars.
After the Colombian, they follow him very closely Igor Lichnovsky, Brian Rodríguez and Sebastian Cacereswho are on the starting ramp this summer, due to their respective contractual and personal situations.
The next player on the list, who could leave this summer, is Alvaro Fidalgowho did not confirm his permanence in the club and that in the next few hours he could receive a formal offer from The league from Spain.
The club that could present the offer would be Real Oviedoin case they achieve their promotion to the first division this weekend, since there is a good relationship between Pachuca Group and the Americaand they would fulfill the Real Madrid youth squad’s desire to return to Spain.
This information was made known by the journalist Jonatan Peña, who reported the return of Fidalgo to Coapa and wrote on his social networks: “A great offer could come for him from the Old Continent. Real Oviedo can also be a formula and option.”
At the moment, Alvaro Fidalgo has an estimated value of 8 million eurosaccording to the specialized portal of Transfermarktso América could value the Spaniard at a figure close to the 10 million dollars.
This amount could make Fidalgo the biggest bet in the Real Oviedo for next year, if they get promoted; However, in the transaction some exchange could begin to be negotiated with players from the Pachuca.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#European #club #Fidalgo #tournament
Leave a Reply