The past transfer market and after the great World Cup that he held, the entire Mexican soccer environment concluded that the departure of Luis Chávez to Europe was more than inevitable. However, different market conditions made it impossible for the Tuzos de Pachuca player to leave last winter, despite this, the midfielder’s desire is to leave and he will do everything in his power to achieve it this summer. .
One of the clubs that showed the greatest interest in signing him was Feyenoord, who tried to sign him almost as an emergency without success along the way. The Netherlands team offered on the closing of the winter market, but the haste of the movement meant that nothing materialized. Now, everything indicates that the Netherlands team will seek their revenge in July, but the possible signing of the Mexican is conditional on other movements being made within the club.
Orkun Kokcu, the club’s talented midfielder and Feyenoord captain is in the crosshairs of several Premier League teams, some of the same ones that are closely following Santiago Giménez. The Dutch team knows that his transfer is viable and that is why they are considering a future without the young Turk, choosing Chávez as one of the replacement options, of whom they already have excellent references, both in sports and in terms of his financial condition within Pachuca thinking about a future purchase.
#European #club #thinks #signing #Luis #Chávez
