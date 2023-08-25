Hirving Lozano’s present with Napoli is terrifying, since the Mexican who had everything to be in the eleven the previous weekend at the start of Serie A, did not even have minutes as a substitute, a fact that drew a lot of attention . Hours later it is confirmed that prior to the match, Lozano had one more clash with the board of directors, who ordered Rudy García, the club’s coach, not to take the Mexican into account for the match.
The reality is that both parties want to end their relationship as soon as possible, but neither of them wants to give in one bit. The national winger is waiting for a club that offers him a substantial contract, while Napoli is waiting for a club that will pay the highest possible amount for the transfer of the Mexican. In the most recent hours, a Premier League team has been interested in the future of ‘Chucky’ and has made a survey of the player’s environment.
The club is Newcastle United, an institution that has liked Mexican football since before the investment of the sheikhs and that has called Lozano’s people to ask about their salary conditions as well as their situation with Napoli, without going further. for now. The English club has a real interest in Hirving, but with everything and his financial potential, his signing is far away, since they have 4 wingers on their squad, two per wing, the recently signed Harvey Barnes, as well as Gordon, Almirón and Murphy.
