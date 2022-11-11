Basketball World Ranking 2023 – Europe – second_round_groups – working day 3 That’s how it went Italy Spain

From the gold of Berlin to the gates of the World Cup. The Spanish basketball team defeated Italy in Pesaro on Friday after an extension in the qualifying windows for the next world championship and practically closed its ticket for the 2023 summer event in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Spain prolonged their state of happiness in the first game they played after the Eurobasket and next Monday in Huelva, against the Netherlands, they will seek to seal their definitive passport to defend the 2019 title.

The victory was named after Jaime Fernández, unleashed with 28 points (his professional record), 10 in that extra time. And Alberto Díaz, a giant defender, author of five recoveries (of the eight in Spain), eight points and four rebounds. The team sweated to make good on their superiority in rebounding (27-45) because they lost a lot of blood because of turnovers (17).

Spain was Spain from the beginning. They can change the names (only five repeated among the 12 medalists), but the recipe always begins with defense. More than a selection, it is the Scariolo team, a recognizable label. With Sebas Saiz as captain, Jaime Fernández and Alberto Díaz at the wheel, and Joel Parra in the interior, Spain emerged in Pesaro —with Valentino Rossi as a spectator— and secured the first advantages (9-19). The boys of the eccentric coach Gianmarco Pozzecco collided with the Spanish defense, much inferior in rebounding and too forced in their shots (18-22 at the end of the first quarter).

Santi Yusta and Juan Núñez refreshed the team and the score advanced in favor of Spain despite the fact that the first triple did not arrive until minute 15, the work of Joel Parra for 25-32. Italy then put another gear, always with fast legs, wised up behind and an 8-0 run changed the scenario. Fajador Alberto Díaz appeared to steal a ball and assist Sima in the race so that the team reached half-time a finger ahead (33-36).

Spain came out of Scariolo’s talk greasing a rusty tool: the triple. Alberto Díaz, omnipresent, signed the second Spanish hit of the night (32-42) after a missed shot on the same play. The team ruled the offensive rebound, a foot above their rival, and two more bingos from the perimeter by Díaz and Santi Yusta maintained the lead (41-48, 49-55). Italy was running faster than I thought, very fast. In the last section he had to burn all his ships and took the fast track. Led by Mannion, fired up in penetrations and distance, he wrote a 10-2 run at the beginning of the final quarter that forced Scariolo to stop the match. “Intelligence”, the boss asked his boys. Spain was dry in attack even though Alberto Díaz multiplied to steal and steal.

Only three points in six minutes of the last quarter seemed to condemn the European champion to a slip in Pesaro (62-58). Until one of the golden men, Jaime Fernández, asked for the ball and made the match his own. It was the moment of the kings of Berlin, people like Fernández, Díaz, Sebas Saiz and Joel Parra, already hardened under the pressure of a big date. The last seconds were an exchange of blows between Spissu, Mannion and Jaime Fernández and the meeting ended in extra time (70-70).

Saiz disappeared in extra time due to five personal fouls, but Spain was more comfortable in those turbulent waters than its rival. Jaime Fernández’s mettle on free kicks and scoring fever led Spain to victory in Pesaro. And Sergio Scariolo to close a week of glory. With his team, Virtus, he won the Euroleague in Milan. with Spain, its Italy in Pesaro.

Italy (18+15+16+21+14): Petrucelli (7), Ricci (5), Spissu (12), Tessitori (8) and Vitali (8) -five starters-, Baldasso (4), Biligha (10 ), Mannion (20), Pajola (2) and Severini (8).

Spain (22+14+19+15+18): Brizuela (5), Díaz (8), Parra (12), Saiz (9) and Salvo (8)-five starters-, Barreiro (-), Bassas (2 ), Fernández (28), Guerrero (1), Núñez (-), Sima (6) and Yusta (9).

About 10,000 spectators in the Vitrifrigo Arena pavilion in Pesaro (Italy).

