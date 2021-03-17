Christoph Leitl, president of the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, admitted that Europe made mistakes in relations with Russia. He wrote about this in an article for the publication Kurier…

According to Leitl, relations between Russia and Europe have reached their lowest point, but there is a chance for their reset. This requires “getting creative” to find new solutions. In particular, to establish economic cooperation, as well as interaction in the fields of science and culture.

At the same time, in the situation with Ukraine, he noted, the European Union should follow the example of Austria and remain neutral.

Leitl named climate change and digitalization among other points of contact.

At the end of January, the former chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, Matthias Platzeck, announced the importance of resuming mutually beneficial relations between Russia and Europe. In his opinion, the EU countries will not be able to solve the tasks facing them without Moscow’s participation.

A few days later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Europe and Russia must return to a positive agenda, as it is in the interests of both sides. According to the Russian leader, for this, the dialogue must be honest and it is necessary to get rid of “phobias of the past.”