The official considered that the inflation rate was “okay,” after it had exceeded 10 percent at its peak in the same period last year.

She added in a video interview with the Financial Times, “But it should not be considered a guarantee that it will continue for a long time.”

The significant decline in the inflation rate in recent months is due in large part to the decline in energy prices, which recorded a sharp rise in October 2022.

Lagarde stressed that “we will have to closely monitor energy prices in the future.”

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged in October, after ten consecutive increases that brought the key rate to a historic high of 4 percent.

But the bank warned that inflationary risks, exacerbated by the war in the Middle East, are still too high, hindering the reduction of interest rates.

Regarding how long interest rates will remain unchanged, Christine Lagarde said on Friday: “A long time… It is not something that will happen in the next few quarters.”

The European Central Bank wants to maintain a margin of action and will take decisions in its upcoming meetings based on the available data, according to what the head of the institution explained.

The path of inflation will be considered, especially without taking into account energy prices, and the effects of higher interest rates on the economy.