The European Central Bank’s move, in its first meeting this year, comes after the US Federal Reserve’s decision, yesterday, Wednesday, to increase interest rates by only 25 basis points, after it raised it by 50 basis points in December, following four consecutive increases of 75 points, bringing the interest rate to the next level. The benchmark is in a range of 4.5 to 4.75 percent, the highest level since 2007.

During the past year, the European Central Bank raised interest rates 4 times, with a total of 250 basis points, at the fastest rate of interest increases ever, in order to curb inflation, which rose to its highest level in nearly 40 years, against the backdrop of high energy prices and the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

In statements last month, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said that the European Central Bank would continue to raise interest rates, at a steady pace, until they reached the appropriate level to control inflation, and lowered it to the target level of 2 percent.