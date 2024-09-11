“Pending appointment”. The European Central Bank’s website has not yet recorded the upcoming arrival of José Luis Escrivá to the post of Governor of the Bank of Spain. His photograph will be the next to appear, but the Governing Council, made up of a six-member executive committee with non-renewable eight-year terms, and the central bankers of the 20 euro countries – who spend a minimum of five years in office, from which they can only be removed in the event of incapacity or serious misconduct – is a living organism where names change, and with them the balance of power between hawks, supporters of a more restrictive monetary policy to contain inflation, and doves, more open to lowering interest rates in pursuit of economic growth.

Not everything is black and white, however. According to Bloomberg, the ECB leadership now has two “very dove” members, five doves (which still includes the former Spanish governor, Pablo Hernández de Cos), and two slightly dove members. The geography is not surprising. In this segment, there are many southern countries, with representatives from Spain (two, since the vice president, Luis de Guindos, also falls into that category), Italy, Cyprus, Malta, Portugal and Greece. Only the chief economist of the ECB, the Irishman Philip Lane, breaks this plenum of the southern European periphery, although his country, which was bailed out during the euro crisishas traditionally been of this group.

Opposite, the portal, which is constantly updated according to the decisions and comments made by monetary policy makers, identifies four central bankers who are slightly hawkish — including the president, Christine Lagarde —, ten who are simply hawkish, and three who are very hawkish (Austria, Germany and Belgium). That leaves a score of 17 to 9 in favour of the hard line, although in some cases the boundaries are not clear, and interpretation comes into play. Lagarde herself tried to avoid being pigeonholed after her first Governing Council meeting, back in 2019. “I am neither a dove nor a hawk. I will be an owl, they are wise animals,” she said. And she has tried to wink left and right. to keep everyone happyas when in the spring of last year it reduced the pace of its interest rate increases, but at the same time accelerated the withdrawal of liquidity injections into the economy.

The arrival of Escrivá, considered a dove, will not change the weight of this side, but other movements will. The clearest is the departure of the Austrian Robert Holzmann, one of the staunchest guardians of financial orthodoxy within the European Central Bank, who will be replaced within a year by Martin Kocher, current Minister of Economy and Labour, a more moderate profile. At 75 years old, Holzmann, appointed by the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), is the second most senior member of the Governing Council, and has not been afraid to contradict his colleagues. Even alone. He was the only one who opposed the ECB’s decision to lower rates in June. And last January, during the Davos Economic Forum, he hinted that he did not rule out the possibility that 2024 would end without rate cuts, something that time has resoundingly refuted, given that the rate cut in June is joined by those planned for September and December.

In addition to Hernández de Cos, the ECB was also due to expire this year for the Croatian Boris Vujcic, who will continue for a third term, and for the Latvian Martins Kazacs, whose term ends in December. Both are considered hawks, especially the Baltic banker. At the beginning of August, the Maltese banker, Edward Scicluna, temporarily left his post after being accused of fraud and misappropriation. On an interim basis, and until the courts resolve the case of his predecessor, Alexander Demarco, his number two, is occupying the post, but this is not expected to mean any change in his position as a dove. According to Econostream, in 2025, in addition to the already confirmed replacement of Holzmann, there may be changes in the central banks of Slovakia, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Finland and Portugal, with four of those countries having a hawk bias and one dove.

As the ECB explains, the Governing Council takes most decisions “by consensus and in a spirit of cooperation”, but agreement is not always possible, so the maxim of one member, one vote. However, although everyone attends the meetings and can speak, voting rights have been rotating since Lithuania joined the euro in 2015. Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands share four voting rights each month, and all the others (15 since Croatia joined on 1 January 2023) share 11 voting rights. This means that in some months each national central banker cannot speak. Spain did not have a vote in March or August (although there was no rate meeting in the latter month), but Escrivá will have one at the meeting on 11 and 12 September, when a further 25 basis point cut is expected.

More consensus at the Federal Reserve

A study A study by Brussels-based think tank Bruegel on how the ECB, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England make decisions has yielded an interesting conclusion: when no one moves, agreement is easier. “Decisions to tighten monetary policy are more often taken unanimously than those to ease it. When policy is left unchanged, decisions are usually supported by a majority of committee members.”

Although the report notes that many ECB meetings are opaque and the degree of consensus reached cannot be known, of the three major central banks studied, it is the US Fed that makes rate decisions unanimously most frequently, around 80 percent of the time. When it comes to asset purchases, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England reach unanimity much more frequently than the ECB, but there is an explanation. “This is to be expected because the ECB buys a much broader portfolio of bonds with different risks,” it concludes.

Follow all the information of Five Days in Facebook, X and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda