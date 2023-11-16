Lagarde said, “The European financial system has so far avoided the worst scenario in which serious threats occur simultaneously.”

She added: “But political decision-makers must anticipate and remain vigilant about risks related to financial stability when they arise.”

Lagarde was speaking in her capacity as Chair of the European Committee for Risks in Financial Systems, which had previously issued, in September 2022, an unprecedented warning in more than a decade to the European financial sector, to “prepare” to face “severe risk scenarios.”

These scenarios were more likely at the time after the outbreak of war in Ukraine and the rapid change in interest rates to combat inflation.

However, the tremors that the global financial system witnessed remained outside the Eurozone for a year, and were represented by the bankruptcy of banks in the United States, the sovereign bond crisis in Britain, and, most recently, fluctuations in the prices of US Treasury bonds.

However, Lagarde warned that bank profits “will be affected” in the medium term by “higher financing costs, associated with a rise in key interest rates (of the European Central Bank) and a significant reduction in the volume of loans.”

It also warned of “continuing weak growth and high debt servicing costs at the same time, which will constitute a continuing burden on vulnerable families and companies and increase the risks of non-performing loans.”